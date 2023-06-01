After months with the Climate and Safety chief position open, Denver Public Schools Thursday announced the appointment of Greg Cazzell.

Cazzell is expected to oversee and implement the long-term safety plan Superintendent Alex Marrero is crafting.

While two drafts have been released, the final isn’t expected until the end of the month.

Cazzell’s appointment comes as the district has been grappling with the fallout from at least two shootings at its flagship school: East High School.

“I am very aware of the work in front of us, and I am excited to get started on implementing the safety and security features of the new plan in support of our students, staff and community,” Cazzell said in a press release.

Cazzell was unavailable for interviews Thursday.

He formerly served as the director of Safety and Security for Aurora Public Schools for eight years. That came after 22 years with the Glendale Police Department before retiring in 2015 as a detective sergeant, according his LinkedIn profile.

He also served as an adjunct professor at Johnson & Wales University in the criminal justice department.

“I know that Chief Cazzell will help DPS move forward in our ongoing commitment to providing a safe environment for every student to thrive,” Marrero said in a statement. “He will play a pivotal role in safeguarding our students and building trust among parents and staff."

Cazzell is scheduled to start July 10.

The new chief's annual salary will be $160,000, said Scott Pribble, a district spokesperson.