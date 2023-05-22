The single most effective thing the Denver Public Schools can do to protect its nearly 90,000 students is to rework the discipline matrix used to address problematic behavior.

That was the assessment of Melissa Craven, the district's former director of Emergency Management.

Craven said she left that position, not by her choice, April 18.

That was roughly four weeks after the March 22 shooting at East High School that left two administrators wounded.

Craven echoed the comments of Santos Garcia — father of Luis Garcia, who was shot in February in the East High parking lot and later died — who said Friday that DPS policy doesn’t protect “good kids.”

“DPS protects offenders while abandoning good students,” Craven said.

Craven and Paul Ballenger, a security consultant, spoke at Monday’s Parents-Safety Advocacy Group (P-SAG) press conference at the school about safety measures that should be standardized districtwide.

Both have students that attend Denver public schools.

Formed in response to the March 22 shooting at East High School, P-SAG has held weekly press conferences since students returned to the classroom.

This story is developing and will be updated Monday.