Denver Public Schools released its first report on achievements under the new reorganization model, highlighting several key initiatives including the district’s four-year graduation rate, attendance and education achievement, among other things.

The report, released Monday, is an update to the district’s strategic road map. Released last August, the strategic road map was a district reset in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the education system is more equitable, prioritize key initiatives and expand resources.

The “strategic road map” noted last year that the majority of the district’s students were not meeting proficiency standards and that systemic inequities have prevented racial minorities and students with disabilities from “succeeding at high levels” — long-persisting achievement gaps further exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The tragic truth is that, when we don’t narrow gaps in access and opportunity, it perpetuates the advantage of some over others,” the 2022 document said. “When we don’t eliminate these gaps, we are contributing to an oppressive system.”

The new strategy was formed amid declining enrollment after Superintendent Alex Marrero cut 76 positions, including 15 executive-level jobs, in a district reorganization last year that saved Denver Public Schools roughly $9 million.

As part of the reorganization, many employees had to reapply for their jobs.

The report was intended to give parents a “high-level” look at the district progress since implementing the new strategy and restructure.

“The fact is that we’re trending in the right direction, although incrementally, and I’ll take that,” Marrero said.

Many of the report’s highlights have already been widely reported.

Those takeaways include:

• The four-year graduation rate increased 2.5% to 76.5% for the Class of ‘22.

• District attendance last academic year was at 87%, the district goal. But attendance dropped as student grade levels progressed from elementary to high school. Attendance was lowest (68%) for students attending alternative schools called “pathways schools.”

• College enrollment returned to pre-pandemic levels with black students seeing an 11% increase.

While graduation rates were “the highest in DPS history” the district is still struggling to get students proficient in reading and math. The latest state assessment data shows just 40% of students met or exceeded expectations in English and 30% in math.

The state achievement data raises the question about the quality of an education that graduates students who largely are not proficient in English and math.

“That’s a great observation,” Marrero told The Denver Gazette Monday. “We have to have goals set at all levels.”

Marrero said his presentation to the Board of Education during Thursday’s regular meeting would take a more granular look at the progress the district has made under his leadership.

Other highlights:

• The district purchased 11.5 acres for a new elementary school in far northeast Denver.

• Seven schools received cooling systems. This will leave just 24 of the district’s 209 schools without AC, once the 2020 bond money for these upgrades are spent.

• Five athletic turf fields were replaced.

• Negotiated union contracts means district employees will earn a minimum of $20 an hour by 2024.

• While 74.7% of the district’s student body is a racial minority, half of all employees and 67.8% of teachers are White.

The information in this report will be used to make data-informed decisions to allocate the district’s time, resources and energy.

Click here to read the full report.