Denver Public Schools (DPS) Department of Climate and Safety announced Thursday a new partnership with Robinson Corporations Security Group to aid the superintendent in creating his long-term safety plan.

The DPS Board of Education called for a long-term, comprehensive safety plan last month following a shooting at East High School that wounded two administrators.

Murphy Robinson, president and CEO of Robinson Corporations Security Group, will evaluate existing systems — which includes building infrastructure, policies, training and organizational culture — as well as help develop the district’s safety program, according to a press release.

“Mr. Robinson is a great asset and support to Denver,” DPS Chief of Operations Trena A. Marsal told The Denver Gazette Thursday. “I think his expertise will allow us to ensure we have the public trust and confidence as we move forward.”

Marsal said the contract is not to exceed $150,000.

Anything over $1 million requires board approval.

Marsal said she anticipates the contract being signed before the end of the week.

Robinson previously served as the Denver’s chief operating officer and deputy mayor before assuming the title of executive director of the Public Safety.

Robinson headed up Denver’s public safety during a tumultuous time: The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the summer of massive protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

He was criticized for the latter after Denver police responded to peaceful protesters with sponge rounds and pepper balls, non-lethal riot control weapons.

DPS officials also touted the established relationships Robinson has with police, fire, sheriff’s departments as well as his previous work with youth safety programs and the city’s gang reduction initiative.

Robinson Corporations Security Group provides security services for businesses and governments in Colorado and New Mexico, according to DPS.

The consultant announcement comes as the district has faced mounting pressure to be more transparent and involve the public in the creation of its safety plan.

It also comes as the district struggles to fill the top for the Department of Climate and Safety, which is operating under an interim director who —according to Scott Pribble, a district spokesperson — is expected to take a leave of absence this week or next.