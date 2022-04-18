Denver City Council approved Monday a resolution extending the city’s contract with Integral Recoveries, an organization that manages delinquent court fines and fees over $300.
The approved resolution is different from one that was proposed two weeks ago, which modified the contract to include debts under $300. Councilmember Paul Kashmann direct-filed the resolution this week to extend the contract with Integral Recoveries for two years without this provision, knowing council wasn’t supportive of it previously.
The original resolution was called out for a vote by council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres at the April 4 meeting, citing concerns over the contract exacerbating poverty in the city. The contract also expired at the end of February, but the agency had continued working for the city until council voted not to approve the new contract.
The city has three collections investigators on staff who work with people to establish payment plans or waive fees in some cases when someone might be considered indigent, but delinquent accounts are sent to Integral Recoveries. Noncompliant accounts go to collections after about 90 days if someone ceased contact with city staff.