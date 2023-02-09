Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car.

More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention.

The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins Theater parking lot in the 8300 block of East Northfield Sunday. Several others were with him, according to police.

The car's owner used an app to track the car, and somehow followed it to the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street about 11 miles away from the theater.

A gun battle broke out between the car's owner and the car's occupants. The car was then driven to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, near the corner on Federal Boulevard where there's a 7-Eleven, Conoco gas station, Hell's Tacos restaurant and a pawn shop.

There the other occupants of the car fled, as Armstrong bled to death. He was taken to an area hospital, but it was too late.

Police arrived moments after the car stopped, according to witnesses.

The car's owner gave a statement to investigators. He has not been arrested and no charges have been filed, according to police.

"The case is still under investigation," according to a Denver Police spokesperson via email Thursday. "It will be presented to the DA once the investigation is concluded."

Police were unable to locate any of the other car's occupants. Investigators did not have a timeline of when the case would be delivered to the district attorney's office.

"Per standard protocol, the DA’s Office will ultimately make the determination regarding possible charges," according to the spokesperson.

When Armstrong was 10 years old, he ran away from home, according to a Denver Police missing person's alert in May of 2021.

He was described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The report indicated he "is in need of medication." He was found two days later and returned home safely, according to police.

The manager of the Harkins Theater, who asked not to be identified, said cars are stolen almost every day from the Northfield Center. An employee said her Hyundai was stolen and found in Montebello six days later with a broken ignition.

Northfield's management declined comment.

At the scene near 10th and Federal, area residents and employees said gunfire there is common.

"I'm done," said one woman who would only identify herself as Ruby. "There was blood all over the street and in the grass next to the sidewalk."

A 7-Eleven employee, Pamela Munoz, was on duty that night.

"We saw a bunch of cops flying around the corner," she said.

She walked to the scene after the boy was taken to the hospital. She described the car as a black Audi with dark tinted windows. The back and side windows were shot out and there was blood inside the car and on the street, she said.

"You hear gunshots around here all of the time," she said. "This is the 'hood."

Eric Faddis, criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, said it is never lawful to exercise deadly force to try and reclaim property that has been stolen.

"That cannot be a basis for immunity from criminal charges," Faddis said.

"In a two-party gun battle that ends in a death, we’re only left with one version," he said. "They are likely looking for witnesses and surveillance video to answer the question of who fired the first shot."

Police didn't release enough information to determine why the car's owner was not arrested, according to Faddis.

"Finding out who shot first is critical," he said. "I would expect that police are doing a ballistics analysis to determine trajectory of firing, what type of firearm was used, how many shots were fired and how many shots hit a target as opposed to missed the target."

James Manning, a single father of four boys, lives in an apartment complex across the street from where the shooting happened and heard the gunshots.

“There were several shots and it was quiet and then there were several more,” Manning said.

He said when he brings his sons home from school, they all stay inside. It’s too dangerous to walk around the neighborhood.

“When I hear gunshots, I taught my kids not to look out the window. If they see a light they’ll shoot at it.”