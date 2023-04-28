The Denver Police Department increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide of two Denver restaurant employees that occurred Monday, according to a press release.

Police said Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales were killed inside the American Elm restaurant, located near North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue in northwest Denver. Autopsies revealed both were shot to death.

Police first announced the death investigation just before 1 p.m. Monday, then updated at 3:30 p.m. that it was a double homicide investigation.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.