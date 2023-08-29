Six Denver suspects have been arrested on various charges following a road rage shooting that eventually lead to a hostage situation in which an officer shot the alleged hostage taker.

The incident, which started Friday, resulted Monday with the arrests of multiple suspects in connection to the initial road rage shooting, the shooting at the police vehicle and the hostage situation, according to a press release from the Denver Police Department.

It began Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. when a person called police to report that a driver had shot his vehicle in the area of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue during a road rage incident. The caller then followed the truck to the area of 47th Avenue and Josephine Street, where a person in the vehicle continued to shoot at him, according to a press conference by Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas.

Responding officers found the truck parked and empty. Officers watched the empty truck until multiple people returned to it around 11 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3500 block of York Street, but the passengers shot back at the officer's vehicle. The truck was eventually forced to stop, according to Thomas.

The truck crashed and one man got out with another woman as a hostage. Police did not say if they verified that the man had a weapon, but officers on scene "believed that he had a gun and was threatening to kill the individual," Thomas said.

An officer eventually shot and hit the man. Both the man and hostage fell and were eventually separated. Both the man and hostage were treated for minor injuries.

Those arrested in the case are:

Keith Michael Mosley, 35, is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping. He is believed to be the person who held the hostage.

Vanessa Cordova De Padilla, 41, was arrested on several unrelated warrants.

Steven Rodrigue, 28, was arrested on a parole violation.

Rose Sanchez, 32, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Julio Cesar Salomon-Madera, 34, is being held on investigation of attempted first-degree murder and other warrants. He is believed to be the person who shot at the initial vehicle.

Mercy Jaramillo, 38, was arrested for unrelated warrants.

The arrest affidavits in the cases were sealed because a key interview had yet to be completed, according to a Denver police spokesman. Mugshots are also unavailable due to ongoing investigations.