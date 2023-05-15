Ballots for Denver's 2023 runoff election left the Clerk and Recorder's office Monday en route to registered voters' mailboxes.

Here's everything you need to know about where to vote and who will be on your ballot.

The mayor's race originally had 17 candidates on the ballot, though one had dropped out by election day. Now that total is down to just two people: Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston, who advanced to the June election after securing the top spots but failing to get more than 50% of the vote.

Kelly Brough is the former president and CEO of the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and served as chief of staff from 2003-2009 to former Denver mayor and now U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper. Mike Johnston was a teacher before serving as a state senator from Colorado's 33rd district for two terms between 2009 and 2017.

Several city council district races also require a runoff.

In Council District 7, Flor Alvidrez will appear with Nick Campion. Campion dropped out of the race in late April, and Alvidrez will run unopposed.

In Council District 8, Brad Revare will face Shontel M. Lewis.

In Council District 9, incumbent Candi CdeBaca will face challenger Darrell Watson.

In Council District 10, incumbent Chris Hinds will face Shannon Hoffman.

Here is a list of important dates to remember:

May 15: Ballots begin to be mailed out and 24-hour drop boxes open.

May 22: The vote center at Wellington E. Webb Municipal building at 201 W. Colfax Ave opens.

May 29: Memorial Day (offices closed).

May 30: Last day to send ballots back by mail, last Day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail. All other vote centers remain open.

June 6: Election Day. Mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. and voters must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot in person.

June 14: Military and overseas cure deadline.

The city has 43, 24-hour drop boxes, 10 voter service and polling centers and a mobile voting unit. Voters can find a list of the drop boxes and voter service and polling centers at denvergov.org, which also provides a list of times and locations for the mobile voting unit.