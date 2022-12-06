Denver's Department of Housing Stability will expand transportation access to area shelters for homeless people in 2023, according to a news release.
Department officials will finalize a $450,000 contract with Colorado Student Transportation to provide daytime transportation to and from overnight shelters soon, according to the release.
Currently, another operator provides early morning, late afternoon and evening transportation. The new, expanded service will complement the existing transportation services provided by Busco Inc. with ongoing daytime transportation.
The new chartered circulator will bring people from Denver's men's and women's shelters at 4330 and 4600 E. 48th Ave. to downtown, where there are case management, healthcare, behavioral care and other vital services offered by service providers.
The shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and is ADA-accessible, according to the release.
"Connection to stabilizing services is essential for all shelter guests," Executive Director Britta Fisher said in the release. "There are many supports that are vital to helping individuals become healthy, housed and connected. We're pleased to continue offering transportation to link shelter guests to these services."
Busco Inc., a long-standing chartered bus service already providing ADA-accessible transportation, provides service in the late afternoon daily from downtown to several shelters and return service to downtown each morning. They also provide transportation to overflow shelters that open during emergency events like severe weather.
Denver City Council approved a new contract for $950,000 for Busco to continue providing their service through 2023.
More information on Denver's network of shelter providers and shelter access can be found at Denvergov.org/FindShelter.