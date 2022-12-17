221213-MIGRANT-EMERGENCY-SHELTER-IMMIGRATION-REC-CENTER-KEVINJBEATY-03.jpg

City workers check people into an emergency shelter for people arriving from the southern U.S. border set up at a Denver rec center. Dec. 13, 2022. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite,Pool)

The City and County of Denver reported Saturday that 76 new migrants arrived overnight and said that its shelter capacity is at 66%.

As of noon Saturday, the city has served approximately 872 migrants since Dec. 9, according to a news release.

Currently, there are 380 migrants in the city's emergency shelters and 172 migrants in partner emergency shelters, according to the release. The shelters are at 66% capacity, with 552 of their 840 spaces filled.

Denver has said it is looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help staff these shelters. Anyone with interest in volunteering can visit www.Denvergov.org/OEM.

The city also have an urgent need for short-term shelter assistants to support migrants, according to the release.

The positions are on-call, may have routine or variable schedules and assistants will work a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 39 hours each week. They are seeking candidates with Spanish language skills, but it is not a requirement. Those interested can apply at https://bit.ly/R0052082.

