A Denver Sheriff's Department deputy sheriff was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges.

The Department reported Saturday that Christopher Perez was arrested by the Broomfield Police Department on charges of second degree assault and domestic violence.

Perez was immediately placed on investigatory leave, according to DSD. He has been with the agency since 2016 and works at the impound facility.

The Department said it's notified the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Public Integrity Division.

This is a developing story and will be updated