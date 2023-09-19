A downtown Denver shooting ended with two people injured — one fatally — from gunshots and one from a connected car crash.

Denver police responded to a shooting incident around 10 p.m. Monday evening in the 700 block of East 17th Avenue. Upon arrival, responders transported three people to nearby hospitals for injuries and arrested one suspect, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

Investigators found that the suspect allegedly fired shots at a male victim driving along East 17th. The driver was struck, causing him to crash the vehicle. A female passenger was injured in the crash, according to the post.

The driver died from his injuries.

A nearby security guard attempted to help the situation. The suspect allegedly shot him. He is being treated for critical injuries. The suspect left in the security guard's vehicle and was later stopped on Lincoln Street and Colfax Avenue.

Police arrested the suspect. The department continues to investigate, according to the post.

This story is developing.