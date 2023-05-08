Denver police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Himalaya Way and Fundy Street, according to a tweet from the Denver police department posted at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. That's east of Pena Boulevard and southeast of Rocky Mountain Arsenal in the far northeast quadrant of Denver.

The man was pronounced dead and homicide investigators were trying to piece together what happened, according to an update provided by Denver police just after 9 Monday morning.

No arrests have been made and the victim's identity was not released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.