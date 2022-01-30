Detectives are conducting a murder investigation after a shooting that left two people dead, the Denver Police Department said Saturday night.

Denver police tweeted just before 8 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting near East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street.

Police later said two adults had died. Their identities will be released by the medical examiner's office, DPD said.

No information about any possible suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Read more at 9news.