FILE PHOTO: Moderators Luige Del Puerto and Ernest Luning, left, listen as Denver Mayoral candidates, from left, Al Gardner, Thomas Wolf, Terrance Roberts, Aurelio Martinez and Trinidad Rodriguez, five of the 16 remaining candidates, speaks during The Denver Gazette mayoral forum March 22, 2023, at the Anschutz Education 2 South Building in Aurora. The forum was split into three groups of candidates, this being the first group. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

Ballots continue to trickle in as Denver's Tuesday Election Day draws near — the key word being "trickle."

As of March 30, only 47,000 ballots have been counted by the City Clerk's Office, against more than half a million registered voters. This means 10% of Denver's registered, active voters have submitted their ballot according to the Denver Election's Division

Democrats continue to lead with more than 24,000 ballots counted by the clerk. Unaffiliated voters, who are Denver's largest voting block, have turned in almost 16,000. Registered Republicans have dropped off or mailed around 6,500 ballots. Minor parties, Denver's smallest voting block, have returned under 500. 

This year's municipal election is pivotal. Denver has not elected a new mayor in almost a decade and voters must chose between 17 names appearing on the ballot.

In the last municipal election, held in 2019, more than 150,000 Denverites voted. The 2015 turnout rate was lower with less than 100,000 ballots cast. So far, voters are turning out in a slower rate than 2019. 

Voters can track the status of their ballots here: https://denver.ballottrax.net/voter/.

