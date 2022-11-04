Denver's first measurable snow wreaked havoc with the morning commute as both directions of 6th Avenue are closed at I-25 due to a 100-vehicle crash, according to Denver Police.

Several people were taken to the hospital, and their cars are being towed to Empower Field at Mile High on Colfax and Federal boulevards, according to Denver Police, as they worked to re-open 6th Avenue.

The city went on crash alert about 6:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from Denver Police. That means drivers involved in traffic crashes should exchange information and report it within 24 hours, provided there's no injuries, traffic blockage or driver suspected of being under the influence.

"Last night's storm wasn't the worst we've seen but it did manage to make roads across the metro area very slick," according to the Denver Police Tweet.

Denver Police posted on Twitter at 8 a.m. that about 100 motorists were involved in the crash. Inoperable vehicles and vehicles whose owners went to the hospital will be towed to Lot C at Empower Field, the tweet said. Officials are working on clearing a path for other involved motorists to leave.

The worst seemed to be on the bridges, overpasses — like 6th Avenue — and off-and-on ramps -- which likely had more ice.

The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted to another multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 36, which closed the I-25 northbound ramp to westbound U.S. 36. It re-opened at 7:40 p.m., according to the CDOT Tweet.

There were also several problems along I-70s on and off ramps through the Denver metro area.

The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures, but no more precipitation Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated.