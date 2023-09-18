GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Another change is in the works at one of Colorado's biggest sports radio stations.

Bonneville Denver announced Monday a new lineup on Denver sports radio station KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan.

Darren "DMac" McKee, longtime co-host of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive," was one of four radio personalities let go Monday as part of the lineup changes.

Former Bronco offensive lineman Orlando Franklin, former Broncos tight end Nate Jackson, and 15-year NFL veteran and Colorado Buffalo Chad Brown are also out at 104.3 The Fan.

"On to the next thing," McKee posted on X.

"I was just informed that my services will no longer be needed or wanted at @DenverSportsCom," Franklin posted. "They canceled our show. Funny how things work. Thanks to all the listeners locally for your support over the years. On to bigger and better."

Franklin and Brown also serve as Denver Broncos analysts on 9NEWS.

"Welp! My time at 104.3 The Fan has come to an end, guys. I enjoyed every minute of it and appreciate the hard work of my colleagues and all of you who rocked with us on The Players Club. It was fun, and now it’s done. Much love. Go Broncos!" Jackson said Monday.

As part of the lineup changes, "The Drive" on 104.3 The Fan will be co-hosted by former Broncos, CU Buffaloes and South High School running back Phillip Lindsay, beginning Tuesday.

A newcomer to Denver sports radio, Lindsay will team with Zach Bye, who has spent the past seven years hosting middays at 104.3 The Fan.

“I can’t put into words how thrilled I am to team up with Zach and begin my new career in this city that means absolutely everything to me,” Lindsay said. “I know what it means to be from Denver, I’ve lived here my entire life. This is my city. This is my home. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got, just like I did every time I stepped on the field here.”

Replacing Bye as Brandon Stokley’s partner will be Josh Dover on the new weekday program “Stokley and Josh.” Dover joins the station after spending the past seven years in Denver with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment's Altitude 92.5 FM.

“We are proud to usher in a new generation here on 104.3 The Fan,” said Katie Reid, Bonneville Denver senior vice president and market manager. “This new lineup will provide a stable and consistent listening experience for our audience. We’re extremely excited to welcome both Phil and Josh, as their high character, dynamic personalities and passion for their Denver community will resonate deeply with our audience.”

104.3 The Fan weekday lineup

6 – 10 a.m. Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Brandon Stokley and Josh Dover

2 – 6 p.m. Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay

6 – 7 p.m. DenverSports.com Digital Team