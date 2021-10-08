That’s a wrap for Denver Startup Week 2021.
The networking, pitch sessions, panel discussions, happy hours and between-the-events dealmaking are in the books for the 10th annual iteration, which ended Friday.
Thousands participated in the free events, but an exact estimate from the Downtown Denver Partnership was not available Friday. CEO Tami Door said “it was easily the largest startup community event in two years and one that shows the energy and potential for the future.”
“Our biggest takeaway from this year is the incredible growth in the Denver startup community in the past 10 years and how the momentum is increasing even more rapidly,” said Door. “We are proud of the increase in diversity at the event and in the community as we recognize that we still can improve in the future.”
On Wednesday, a panel of multi-year participants talked about “Five Years of Scaling.” The discussion came with plenty of advice for growing startup company owners, dealing with the pressures and uncertainty of the entrepreneurial world and making the best of the resources available in Denver.
Asked what gets entrepreneurs from idea to existing company, Shail Mehta, CEO of Last Gameboard, didn’t hesitate: “Clear vision.”
Mehta started the Last Gameboard which sells a digital/electronic board that allows gamers to play a wide variety of table games, from Dungeons and Dragons to chess.
“You have to be able to ask for help and ask for resources,” Mehta said. “Ideas are great to have, but it’s all about execution.”
Lorena Cantarovici, owner of the popular Maria Empanada, said research is incredibly important to find out what the consumer needs – even if they don’t know they need it.
Jeff Haugland, co-founder of Invictus Project, talked about the importance of “conscientious capitalism.”
Invictus is both a for-profit and non-profit company that “empowers veterans to live more fulfilled lives by treating the root causes of traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.”
“We wanted to make sure our veterans always have access,” Haugland said of the non-profit to help veterans and first responders, which they soon hope to expand to homeless and incarcerated people.
“No matter how big or small, your company can give back,” he said.
Orderly Health CEO and Co-founder Kevin Krauth said pledging 1% is a good place to start, whether that’s time, money or equity. Orderly is “a smart provider data management platform that improves accuracy and leverages APIs (application program interfaces) for myriad use-cases.”
“The key to staying alive is resilience and grit. You have to fight to get those customers and that market share, if you don’t you’re dead in the water,” Krauth said.
That, however, can lead to burnout and isolation.
“Entrepreneurs are notorious for bad self-care,” said Haugland.
Metha said her company is taking off because they figured out the gamers can sometimes become isolated.
“Virtual people in a virtual world,” she said. “One thing the company taught us is you can’t replicate connection to a community with that. … It’s the intersection of digital and physical. That hybrid approach – that’s the future.”
Asked how to mentally prepare for the long haul, Cantarovici said: “You’re going to be disappointed, by people and by products. But you're human. Be ready to move and deal with the situation. Do something.”
Haugland said falling back on a cohort – or group of people whose opinion you trust – is key.
“To be validated by words and encouragement, like ‘keep going,’ from a mentor is a tremendous confidence boost,” Haugland said.
The panel ended on a lighthearted note, after Krauth joked: “I feel like no one will want to try a startup after hearing all this, but it’s important to run into your fears. Play out that absolute worst-case scenario and prep for that. Hope for the best, but plan for the worst. The worst will happen, but won’t be that bad if you’re ready for it.”