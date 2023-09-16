A Rocky Mountain Prep teacher is among seven finalists for the state’s teacher of the year.

Rawa Abu Alsamah is a middle school special education teacher at Rocky Mountain Prep, formerly Strive Prep, on the Sunnyside campus in Denver.

In a news release, the state said colleagues have recognized Alsamah's ability to "engage students in fun and educational ways and how she uses her own diverse experience to help students think about the world critically and through a culturally diverse lens."

The Colorado Department of Education will announce a sole finalist in October for the 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year award. That teacher will then become the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year, the state education department said.

In addition to professional development opportunities, Colorado's teacher of the year will be honored, along with others, at a special ceremony at the White House and will get the chance to go to NASA’s Space Camp.

The teacher will also become a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet.

The annual recognition honors “an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession of Colorado,” the education department said.

The award is supported by the Denver 7 television station and the Boettcher Foundation and presented by CDE, Adams State University and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Here are the six other finalists:

Miles Groth is a sixth-grade Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences at Ute Pass Elementary at Ute Pass Elementary in Manitou Springs School District 14. Groth created the Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences curriculum nine years ago, which focuses on experiential learning, integrated lessons and environmental stewardship and, in 2022, helped the MAAS become the only school-based programming in the U.S. to earn a Leave No Trace Youth Program Accreditation.

Danielle Cerna is a sixth grade math and science teacher at Trailside Academy in Mapleton School District and the founding member of the Mapleton Mentorship Program. The program supports new Mapleton teachers with guidance and mentorship to ensure a successful transition into their classroom roles.

Ivy Dalley is a sixth grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Mancos Middle School in Mancos School District. Dalley has worked in the district for nine years and “cultivated a deep connection with her rural community that has allowed her students to showcase the resources around them.”

Kimberly Kane is a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Delta Middle School in Delta County School District 50Jl. Her focus on a positive, inclusive learning environment led her to implement a school-wide peer tutoring program in two buildings. Kane also supports new teachers in her district as an instructional coach and mentor.

Jessica May of Conrad Ball/Turner Middle School, Thompson School District taught at Conrad Ball Middle School in Loveland at the time of her application, focusing on social-emotional learning, life skills and reading in the real world for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. May now teaches Family and Consumer Science to sixth through eighth graders at Turner Middle School in Berthoud. She is recognized for creating strong relationships with students and inspiring their love for reading.

Tiffeny O’Dell is a junior high science and CTE health teacher at Byers Junior Senior High School in Byers School District 32-J. O’Dell has taught students from kindergarteners to adults during her career and has worked in an emergency department, bringing that background to her classroom work with students.

Editor Luige Del Puerto contributed to this article.