What do Denver teachers need to feel safe on campus?

It’s not metal detectors or school resource officers, according to a survey conducted by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA).

In the wake of the March shooting at East High School, in which a student shot two administrators, the association surveyed its members to learn what would make the them feel safe on campus.

The single greatest thing Denver Public Schools officials could do to increase safety would be to decrease classroom sizes and caseloads, survey respondents said.

“Educators know what will work and what will work is smaller classroom sizes and smaller caseloads,” said Rob Gould, DCTA president.

Smaller class sizes, he said, means teachers would have more time to get to know their students better and their personal struggles to more deeply address their needs and close learning gaps.

The survey findings run contrary to the DPS response so far, which was to immediately reinstate school resource officers on campus. They were removed after the national protests against police brutality in 2020.

Nearly 90% of survey respondents expressed a lack of confidence in the district's existing safety plan.

Following the shooting at East High School, the DPS Board of Education called on the Superintendent Alex Marrero to create a comprehensive safety plan and to provide “two additional mental health professionals” for each high school for the remainder of the school year.

It’s unclear whether the high schools have received additional mental health providers.

The first draft of Marrero’s plan was released Monday.

In it, Marrero recommended installing “weapons detection” systems at schools and a long-term approach to SROs, with a “site-based” approach that leaves the decision to 6-12 grade campuses.

Marrero’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year sets aside $4 million from the general fund, in part, for mental health supports.

Beginning the middle of April, DCTA asked 1,508 respondents to rank their choices related to what would make them feel safe on campus.

Among the findings:

• Roughly two in three respondents said smaller classroom sizes and caseloads would help them feel safer in their schools, as well as a full complement of mental health support.

• Four in 10 said police officers on campus would improve safety.

• One in five said metal detectors would make schools safer.

As a result of the survey, teachers' union is pressing the district to expand mental health supports for every school, reduce class sizes and train staff around restorative practices and de-escalation techniques, among others.