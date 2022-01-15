Denver is expected to see warmer temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of the week leading up to a small chance for a snowy Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts.
The high temperature for Saturday is 45 degrees with a wind blowing 6 miles per hour. Temperatures will dip to a low of 25 degrees Saturday night with a 7 mile-per-hour wind.
Temperatures will warm up Sunday to a high of 50 degrees with 6 to 8 mile-per-hour winds on a mostly sunny day, the weather service predicts. Sunday night, the low temperature will be 22 degrees with a wind blowing 5 to 7 mph.
MLK Day Monday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees. Wind blowing 7 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 54 degrees.
Wednesday: Slight chance of snow and partly sunny. High temperature near 41 degrees.