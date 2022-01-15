Beautiful landscape in Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir at a spring sunny day

Beautiful landscape in Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir at a spring sunny day, Denver, Colorado

Photo credit: Faina Gurevich. File photo. (iStock)

Denver is expected to see warmer temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of the week leading up to a small chance for a snowy Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts. 

The high temperature for Saturday is 45 degrees with a wind blowing 6 miles per hour. Temperatures will dip to a low of 25 degrees Saturday night with a 7 mile-per-hour wind. 

Temperatures will warm up Sunday to a high of 50 degrees with 6 to 8 mile-per-hour winds on a mostly sunny day, the weather service predicts. Sunday night, the low temperature will be 22 degrees with a wind blowing 5 to 7 mph. 

MLK Day Monday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees. Wind blowing 7 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 54 degrees.

Wednesday: Slight chance of snow and partly sunny. High temperature near 41 degrees.