Not quite filling your trash cart each week and want to save a few bucks? If so, Denver residents can request to swap out their trash carts for bins sized to the amount of garbage created, the city announced last week.

Denver moved to a "volume-based pricing model" for collection in January, a news release said, in hopes of sending less trash to the landfill.

Denver Solid Waste Management offers three sizes of bins in its pricing model for garbage, composting matter and recyclables' weekly pickup.

Small 35-gallon cart with a three-kitchen-bag capacity runs $9 per month

Medium 65-gallon cart that holds five bags costs $13 per month

Large 95-gallon cart with an eight-bag capacity is $21 per month

Recycling is included in the fee as is composting.

They city says it has swapped more than 22,000 carts during the first three months of the program and recycling has increased by almost 20%. That increase moved more than three million pounds of trash out of the landfill.

There are several ways to get a cart exchanged. The city recommends using your Denver Utilities Online account or request a cart through DenverGov.org.

Customers can also call 311 or bring their current cart to the Cart Maintenance Facility at 2013 South Osage Street in Denver to get a new one.

The plant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The "Cart Service Guidelines" website has more information and details.