The open-air Denver Trolley car is inviting Bronco fans to choose a no-stress historic ride over sitting in traffic to get to and from games at Empower Field at Mile High this season. It is running for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders.

Denver Trolley's football shuttle leaves from Confluence Park at approximately 1400 Platte Street - behind REI- to Bronco Bridge all day long Sunday starting two hours before kickoff. Return trips star from the stadium at the beginning of the fourth quarter and deposits riders back at Confluence Park until 45 minutes after the games ends.

The Denver Trolley Bronco ride costs $10 per person round trip and $7 per person one way. Children 3 years old and younger ride free.

The Trolley does not provide parking, but there are private lots and street parking nearby. REI parking is not affiliated with the Trolley.

Tickets can be purchased at the Trolley or online for every Broncos season home game.

The Denver Tramway Heritage Society operates the Denver Trolley in order to preserve the history of Denver’s electric transit system, which was once extensive with over 250 miles of city tracks and 40 miles of high-speed interurbans connecting Denver with Golden and Boulder.

With the arrival of the automobile and a new bus system, all trolley service was abandoned in 1950, but The Denver Trolley still runs in order to preserve the history for future generations. ​