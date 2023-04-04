Denver is forecast for rain and snow early in the week, including Tuesday, with temperatures expected to warm into the weekend.

There’s a 70% chance of snow showers in the forecast today, mainly before 5 p.m. Expect cloudy skies, with a high near 37 degrees. Breezy conditions prevail from the northwest, ranging from 14 to 18 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 50% chance of snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Expect cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 20 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 45 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies, with a high of 55 degrees for Colorado Rockies Opening Day at Coors Field.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 72 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 73 degrees.