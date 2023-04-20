An audit of Denver's homeless encampment response revealed major holes in the program, notably that the city does not track how much it actually spends on enforcement, outreach, and clean-up activities.

The city also does not "sufficiently" oversee the invoices for services it contracts with, including the amounts it pays vendors and how well the latter are performing, the audit said.

“Addressing unsheltered homelessness and encampments in a humane and equitable way is a big area of concern for the public,” Auditor Timothy O’Brien said in a news release. “Yet, despite creating the Department of Housing Stability after our last audit, the city’s multi-agency response remains lacking in formal structure and fundamental guideposts like a clear budget and expense tracking mechanism.”

The audit said because Denver does not track the expenses, it "cannot know how much it is truly spending or whether its efforts are cost-effective."

The report added the insufficient oversight "hinders the city’s ability to ensure all contract deliverables are met, that contractors are providing agreed-upon services, that the city is not overpaying, and that taxpayers’ dollars are being used effectively, efficiently, and for their intended purpose."

Indeed, the analysis of expenses showed neither the city nor any of its agencies has policies or procedures for tracking encampment-related expenses.

The audit found issues with how city tracked costs of the cleanups, how workers stored personal property collected in camp cleanups, and the website used by the public to claim property.

The Auditor’s Office outlined details of the analysis in a press briefing on Thursday morning.

The audit said the city actually met most — but not all — of the requirements laid out in a settlement Denver made in a lawsuit over its homeless camp sweeps.

In August of 2016, Denver was sued over the way it cleaned up homeless encampments.

The lawsuit resulted in the Lyall Settlement, requiring the city to do certain things in regards to cleanups, personal property, communication and training.

In response, Mayor Michael Hancock's office created the Denver Unauthorized Encampment Response Program and the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) created an encampment response team to provide transportation, case management services and housing connections.

The Auditor's Office conducted an audit in 2022 to analyze the city's compliance with the Lyall Settlement, equity in its services, data reliability and expenses.

"I think this audit itself proves that there needs to be a formal and centralized organization of this response," Matthew Wilmes, the Encampment Response Program Executive, said. "The program is needed to make sure that everyone at the table is sitting at the table and making sure that we are taking an equitable and appropriate approach."

The program is new, the city's spokespeople agreed, so there are a lot of things to work on.

"This is a brand new program that is continuing to change and evolve to address an ever-changing and evolving situation," Wilmes said.

Committee members also discussed the upcoming change in Denver's leadership as 12-year Mayor Hancock leaves office in June. They expressed hope the audit and the program provide a guideline for the new administration.

The audit's main findings were:

The city is mostly, but not fully, compliant with the Lyall Settlement.

The city did comply with legal requirements for cleanups, camping enforcement and notices, the audit found.

However, there were issues with missing property, storage data and tracking inconsistency. This resulted in 2% of stored personal property thrown away before the required 60-day hold time, according to the audit.

Some personal property was also thrown away without 48 hours' notice. The team does not have policies and procedures in place for handling unattended property, according to the audit.

The property storage webpage did not contain all of the required information, including a phone number to call with questions and a correct address for the property storage facility.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure had one employee who did not take the required homelessness sensitivity training, the audit found.

The committee's recommendations to the city included developing and documenting policies and procedures for property storage compliance, monitoring compliance with employee training, and following the city's records retention policy. The city agreed to the recommendations.

“Chronic unsheltered homelessness is the most complex issue any city will manage, and we appreciate the audit team, over the course of many months, taking a hard look at how our city is approaching the challenge of encampments,” Hancock said in a press release. “More than a housing crisis, it’s a situation made more complicated amid a nationwide drug crisis, mental health crisis and continued fallout from the pandemic on our most vulnerable residents and communities.”

The program has data reliability issues

The audit found that the city appears to provide access to services and equitably conducts assessments and cleanups, but had issues with inconsistent, missing or inaccurate data.

The city did not conduct a formal needs assessment to determine the best location for the property facility, according to the audit.

While they complied with the Lyall Settlement, their practices for communicating with people — such as those who speak a language other than English — may not provide equitable access to information.

The committee provided recommendations including monitoring outreach data and conducting a needs assessment. The city agreed to the recommendations.

The city does not have a formal process to track costs for homeless encampment efforts.

An analysis of expenses showed neither the city, nor any of its agencies, have policies or procedures for tracking encampment-related expenses, according to the audit.

The city spent $13.65 million, with 22%, or $2.98 million, going to enforcement, 60%, or $8.18 million, going to outreach and 18%, or $2.49 million, going to cleanups, according to the audit.

The committee's recommendations included identifying expenses to track and developing a tracking method. The city agreed.

The city insufficiently monitors contractors who provide services related to homeless encampment response.

The audit found that invoice and contract monitoring is inadequate, with not all city agencies adequately overseeing invoice approval and payment or contractor performance oversight.

The committee's recommendations included establishing oversight of invoices and developing and documenting invoice policies and procedures. The city agreed.

The city's program management plan needs improvements to effectively guide city agencies in their responsibilities.

The audit found that the city's plan aligned with elements of leading practices, such as holding frequent meetings and including homeless people in their conversations, but should conduct a needs assessment.

The city's goals lack time frames and defined metrics, according to the audit. This means it lacks any real way to define the program's success.

The committee's recommendations included documenting program need, establishing a goal timeline and developing performance metrics. The city agreed.

The response program may not be appropriately staffed to achieve its goals and responsibilities.

The audit found that the program may not have enough staff to run the program effectively.

With current staffing, staff burnout and turnover poses a risk to the program's effectiveness, the audit said.

The committee recommended a formal staffing analysis to identify existing staffing levels and determine needs to meet program objectives and goals. The city agreed.

Denver's 2022 Point-in-Time count, which is conducted each January, determined that 4,794 people were homeless in 2022, 27.4% of whom were unsheltered, according to an Auditor's Office graphic using data from the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative.