Denver central library (copy)

FILE PHOTO: The Denver Central Library in downtown Denver. Voters Tuesday approved a property-owner tax that would generate $32 million for Denver Public Libraries in coming years. 

 COURTESY OF DENVER PUBLIC LIBRARIES

Denver voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a new property-owner tax that will inject $32 million into the city's library system, according to early unofficial results. 

Question 21 was passing 65% to 35% early Wednesday, with 122,281 votes counted, according to Denvervotes.org

The Denver City Council voted 11-1 in August to put the property tax hike to support roughly $32 million in funding for the Denver Public Library to voters Tuesday. 

The increase — which shakes out to about $4.19 more per month for the average Denver homeowner — would support salaries, tech and infrastructure improvements, longer hours and programming for the city's libraries. It would also provide a dedicated funding stream and some insulation from any budgetary restraints the city's general fund may face, according to library officials' presentation to council.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.