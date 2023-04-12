Denver Colorado Skyline Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

The heatwave forecast for Denver persists Wednesday with sunny skies and temps residing in the 80s. 

Expect mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday, with a high of 84 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds ranging from 7 to 16 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.  

Looking into Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 51 degrees.  

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 76 degrees.  

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of rain showers forecast throughout the day. Expect a high of 57 degrees.  

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of rain showers within the morning forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies, with a high of 69 degrees. 

