View of the Denver skyline from Commerce City in Adams County on August 26, 2021.

 Chancey Bush/ The Denver Gazette

Sunday will have a slight chance of showers between 2 and 3p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Mostly cloudy today with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Chris Bianchi has the forecast for Sunday, April 25. Winds will calm down and there's a chance for rain.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 69.

