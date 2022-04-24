Sunday will have a slight chance of showers between 2 and 3p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Mostly cloudy today with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 69.