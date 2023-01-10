A warm week is forecast for Denver this week, with the possibility of snow on Wednesday.
Today, mostly sunny conditions are forecast with a high reaching 56 degrees. Expect a strong breeze, potentially reaching 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service of Boulder.
Tuesday night expect increasing clouds with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees.
Looking into Wednesday, a 50% chance of snow is forecast, with new snow accumulation predicted to reach under half an inch. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high reaching 42 degrees.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 55 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 57 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a slight chance of rain forecast. Expect a high of 51 degrees.