Snowy Longs Peak and Downtown Denver Colorado skyscrapers Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

A warm week is forecast for Denver this week, with the possibility of snow on Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny conditions are forecast with a high reaching 56 degrees. Expect a strong breeze, potentially reaching 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service of Boulder.

Tuesday night expect increasing clouds with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees.

Looking into Wednesday, a 50% chance of snow is forecast, with new snow accumulation predicted to reach under half an inch. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high reaching 42 degrees.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 55 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 57 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a slight chance of rain forecast. Expect a high of 51 degrees.

