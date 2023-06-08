Chances of afternoon showers and mild temps prevail in Denver Thursday, with more rain in the forecast for the weekend to come, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds from the northeast are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

Looking ahead to Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 55 degrees.

Afternoon showers are forecast for Friday, with highs in the 80s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the morning, with increasing thunderstorms expected to roll in towards the afternoon. Expect a high of 69 degrees.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.