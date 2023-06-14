Denver is forecast for another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with temperatures warming up in the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to blow through in the morning, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect Wednesday due to the possibility of scattered storms and showers in the afternoon.

“Brief rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 to 45 mph can be expected,” the NWS said.

An elevated layer of smoke lingers in the Denver skies Wednesday morning and is expected to clear throughout the day, according to NWS.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the night, mainly before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 54 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers in the late afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 80% chance of showers, with a slight chance in the morning and odds increasing throughout the day. Expect strong winds and a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees.