Denver is forecast for late afternoon thunderstorms Thursday accompanied by highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 10 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range between 6 and 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds and small hail.

“High-based showers and storms will develop this afternoon across the mountains and valleys. These storms may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 62 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., with a second chance to follow after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.