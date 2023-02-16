It’s another cold day in Denver following this week’s storm, with wind chill values ranging in the negatives Thursday.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a high reaching 34 degrees, but wind chill values will be as low as -7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low around 15 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 54 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 53 degrees.

Sunday: Expect breezy, mostly sunny conditions with a high of 54 degrees.

Presidents Day: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 58 degrees.