Snow clings to branches after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

It’s another cold day in Denver following this week’s storm, with wind chill values ranging in the negatives Thursday.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a high reaching 34 degrees, but wind chill values will be as low as -7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low around 15 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 54 degrees. 

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 53 degrees.

Sunday: Expect breezy, mostly sunny conditions with a high of 54 degrees.

Presidents Day: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 58 degrees. 

