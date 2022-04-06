Expect another day of strong winds and high fire danger across the Front Range on Wednesday, forecaster say.
The forecast in Denver calls for sunshine and a high near 52 with wind gusts up to 41 mph, enough to put the city and its surrounding areas in critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"Today and Thursday will nearly be a repeat of one another with very strong wind gusts and critical fire weather conditions expected," the weather service tweeted. "Please avoid burning or doing activities that may create sparks!"
On Tuesday, wind speeds topped 100 mph in the higher mountains, the weather service reported.
Thursday's forecast calls for similar conditions in Denver, with temps in the 50s and wind gusts up to 34 mph. It is expected to warm up Friday, with a high near 67 degrees, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a northwest wind 20-28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 9-14 mph increasing to 17-22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.