The warm weather is sticking around again today in Denver.
Accompanied by a 60% chance of precipitation and high winds, it’ll be cloudy during the day, with a high of 54 and winds may gust as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Rain is likely in the afternoon, changing to snow following 8 p.m. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation tonight, with a possible 1-3 inches of snow accumulation.
Here is a full report by the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high around 40. There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m.
Friday: High of 43, with partly sunny conditions.
Saturday (New Year's Eve): 20% chance of precipitation, with snow changing to rain after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high around 46.
Sunday (New Year's Day): A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Partly sunny conditions, with a high of 42.