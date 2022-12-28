042822-dg-weather-art

A strange April 19 sunset in Denver.

 Photo by DC Coulon via 9News

The warm weather is sticking around again today in Denver.

Accompanied by a 60% chance of precipitation and high winds, it’ll be cloudy during the day, with a high of 54 and winds may gust as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Rain is likely in the afternoon, changing to snow following 8 p.m. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation tonight, with a possible 1-3 inches of snow accumulation.

Here is a full report by the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high around 40. There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m.

Friday: High of 43, with partly sunny conditions.

Saturday (New Year's Eve): 20% chance of precipitation, with snow changing to rain after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high around 46.

Sunday (New Year's Day): A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Partly sunny conditions, with a high of 42.

