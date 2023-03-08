High winds and chances of mild precipitation are rolling through Denver before temperatures warm going into the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday with a high near 39 degrees. Winds will increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low of 26 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 51 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 61 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 62 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of rain in the late morning. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high reaching 53 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees