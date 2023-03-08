Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

High winds and chances of mild precipitation are rolling through Denver before temperatures warm going into the weekend. 

Expect mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday with a high near 39 degrees. Winds will increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low of 26 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 51 degrees. 

Friday: Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 61 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 62 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of rain in the late morning. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high reaching 53 degrees. 

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.