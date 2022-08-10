Denver residents can expect a clear, breezy and hot day with a high near 94. South wind at 7-15 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65. Breezy conditions continue with a south wind 14-18 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Highs will reach into the mid to upper 90s today across the lower elevations and Metro area with 70s to 80s in the high country. Isolated storms are possible over the higher terrain during the late afternoon with dry conditions elsewhere. #cowx pic.twitter.com/7Nd6feui9A— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 10, 2022
Denver remains under an air quality alert set to expire at 4 p.m., Wednesday. Ozone concentrations will likely be highest in the Denver Metro Area and cities to the north, including Boulder and Fort Collins.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 7-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 8-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.