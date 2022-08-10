Sunny and hot weather

Denver residents can expect clear, sunny skies with a high near 94. 

 Gazette file photo

Denver residents can expect a clear, breezy and hot day with a high near 94. South wind at 7-15 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65. Breezy conditions continue with a south wind 14-18 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Denver remains under an air quality alert set to expire at 4 p.m., Wednesday. Ozone concentrations will likely be highest in the Denver Metro Area and cities to the north, including Boulder and Fort Collins. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

TodaySunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 7-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 96. South wind 8-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

SaturdayA 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

SundayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

