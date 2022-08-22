Downtown Denver

Monday morning's view of downtown Denver. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly before 7 p.m.

Denver residents can expect a high near 84 with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. 

There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after 4 p.m. A 20% chance persists into the evening, with most storms developing before 7 p.m.

Monday's low will reach 56 overnight. Wind is expected to be calm east southeast at 5-9 mph during the day, becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts could reach 15 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

