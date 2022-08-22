Denver residents can expect a high near 84 with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after 4 p.m. A 20% chance persists into the evening, with most storms developing before 7 p.m.
There will be afternoon showers/storms over the mountains from I-70 southward, but just a chance of rain in the northern mountains and I-25 corridor. Drier and warmer weather is expected through midweek. There will still be scattered afternoon storms in the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/LMRDEfQD2R— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 22, 2022
Monday's low will reach 56 overnight. Wind is expected to be calm east southeast at 5-9 mph during the day, becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts could reach 15 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.