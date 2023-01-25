Colorado Plains (Photo) Credit CatLane (iStock) (copy)

Blizzard conditions are expected in the plains northeast, southeast and east of Denver Tuesday.

Photo Credit: CatLane (iStock)

Denver faces a chance of flurries Wednesday and possibly into the weekend.

There’s a 40% chance of snow Wednesday, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m., with little to no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 33 degrees.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of 13 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions expected with a high of 38 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in forecast with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow predicted following 11 a.m. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high reaching 32 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 degrees.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags