Denver faces a chance of flurries Wednesday and possibly into the weekend.
There’s a 40% chance of snow Wednesday, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m., with little to no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 33 degrees.
Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of 13 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions expected with a high of 38 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny skies in forecast with a high of 42 degrees.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow predicted following 11 a.m. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high reaching 32 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 degrees.