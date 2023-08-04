Hot Summer Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

Denver, Colorado. File photo. Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

 VividScene303

A slight round of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Denver Friday, accompanied by highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Expect sunny skies otherwise and a high reaching 89 degrees. Light and variable winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 8 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph. 

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 10% chance of showers will persist in the forecast through 8 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a high near 89 degrees. 

Slight chances of storms linger in the weekend forecast, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. 

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies in the forecast with a high of 89 degrees. 

