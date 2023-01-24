123022-dg-news-DenverSnow010.JPG

Chances for snow are scattered throughout this week in Denver, accompanied by cooler temperatures.

There’s a 40% chance of snow forecast for Tuesday, mainly after 3 p.m., with less than half an inch of snow accumulation expected. Areas of freezing fog predicted for the morning, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny skies are expected for most of the day, with a high reaching 33 degrees.

Looking into Tuesday night, the chances of snow increase to 50%. Mostly cloudy conditions are in forecast with a low bottoming out at 17 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 40% chance of snow predicated, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 32 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions expected with a high of 38 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in forecast with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow predicted following 11 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high reaching 30 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 degrees.

