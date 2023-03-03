122222-dg-news-ArcticBlastDenver11.JPG

The Denver skyline can be seen from Barnum Park after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Denver is facing chances of rain and snow before gearing up for the warm weekend ahead. 

Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Light winds are expected to roll in through the afternoon from the southwest, ranging from 6-10 mph. There’s a 40% chance of rain showers, mainly after 3 p.m. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Station.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 49 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 54 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees. 

Tuesday: There’s a chance of snow in the forecast, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a high of 37 degrees. 

