Denver is facing chances of rain and snow before gearing up for the warm weekend ahead.
Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Light winds are expected to roll in through the afternoon from the southwest, ranging from 6-10 mph. There’s a 40% chance of rain showers, mainly after 3 p.m.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Station.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 49 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 54 degrees.
Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees.
Tuesday: There’s a chance of snow in the forecast, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a high of 37 degrees.