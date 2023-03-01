Increasingly high winds and a possibility of snow are coming to Denver Wednesday, with chances of snow scattered throughout the rest of the week.

There’s a 60% chance of snow in Denver today, with less than an inch of total possible daytime accumulation. A light wind rolling in from the north-northwest will increase in strength into the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast otherwise, with a high near 44 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to clear up in the afternoon, with a high of 43 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 48 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 47 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 56 degrees.