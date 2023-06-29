Denver is forecast for chances of rain and mild temps Thursday, with highs in the 70s heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78 degrees. Winds from the northeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, high winds, and hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop over and near the Front Range this afternoon, and move onto the plains in the late afternoon and evening. The strongest storms could produce hail up to tennis ball size and wind gusts to 70 mph. A few tornados are also possible,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 50% chance of showers remains in the forecast, mainly before midnight. Severe storms are possible overnight, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain all in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low bottoming out at 56 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect a high of 73 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

Tuesday (Fourth of July): There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.