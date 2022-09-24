After some cold weather previously this week, the weekend is warming up. Temperatures in the mid to high 70s will likely prevail for the first weekend of fall.

Today, the high is expected to be around 79 with light wind, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop to around 48 in the evening with clear skies.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low near 49 at night.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night with a low of 52.