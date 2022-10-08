Saturday morning will start with patchy fog, likely lasting until 10 a.m. The day will likely clear into sunny skies with light wind at 5-7 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The rest of Columbus Day weekend will likely be sunny with rising temperatures.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Low clouds are hanging around this morning, but mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qW3GCWJRNk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 8, 2022
Here's the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.