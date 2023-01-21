Saturday is expected to have a high around 32 and a 20% chance of snow in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Skies will likely be mostly cloudy throughout the day, down to partly cloud in the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 15 with winds ranging from 5-7 mph.
Areas of central & southern Lincoln could see an additional 1-3 inches of snow this morning. Light mountain snow (1-2 inches) will occur this afternoon mainly along the Gore Range above 9k ft through this evening. Skies will trend mostly cloudy today across the region. #COwx pic.twitter.com/nC1zS2R0A8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 21, 2023
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 5-8 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38.
Monday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 27.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.