031621-news-snowy 27.jpg

Good Samaritan neighbors Oliver Scott and his mother, Mary Scott,were clearing the entrance and driveway of an elderly couple near County Line Rd. In Monument on Monday, March 15, 2021. Some areas of Monument got almost 20 inches of snow during the weekend blizzard. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

Saturday is expected to have a high around 32 and a 20% chance of snow in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Skies will likely be mostly cloudy throughout the day, down to partly cloud in the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 15 with winds ranging from 5-7 mph.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 5-8 mph.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. 

Monday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 27.  

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

