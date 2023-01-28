Denverites could see both snow and a freezing drizzle on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There's a 40% chance of snow before 2 p.m. with a high near 33. Winds are likely to be felt throughout the day and could get as strong as 15 mph. In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop near 5, but could have a wind chill making it feel closer to -2. Snow and freezing drizzle are likely to be seen before 11 p.m.

Sunday has a similar chance of snow and cold weather.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 40% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 6-9 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy and cold, with a steady temperature around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 6-9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. East northeast wind 5-7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.