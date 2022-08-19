Downtown Denver this morning

A look at downtown Denver just before 7 a.m. Friday morning. There is a chance for afternoon showers today and a high that will near 84. More chances for rain occur over the weekend.

 Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 84 today. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after noon.

Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low near 59. A north-northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph will become light and variable after midnight, with gusts as high as 15 mph possible.  

The Denver Metro Area is under an air quality alert until 4 p.m. The National Weather Services advises residents to avoid outdoor physical exertion until  at least 8 p.m. Friday night. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-8 mph in the morning.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 6-11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

