Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 84 today. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after noon.
Friday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low near 59. A north-northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph will become light and variable after midnight, with gusts as high as 15 mph possible.
Scattered thunderstorms will begin in the mountains and valleys which will bring a limited flood threat to all burn areas this afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ODCsRbx8V7— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 19, 2022
The Denver Metro Area is under an air quality alert until 4 p.m. The National Weather Services advises residents to avoid outdoor physical exertion until at least 8 p.m. Friday night.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-8 mph in the morning.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 6-11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.